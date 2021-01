I would hope the people of Oklahoma had a chance to see U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin "Good Morning America" on Jan. 7.

His interview shows how much he is out of touch with the real world.

He blames the news media and everyone else for what happened at our nation's Capitol.

We need to remember this at the voting booth and truly make America great again by removing him from office.

