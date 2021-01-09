Letter to the Editor: Rep. Kevin Hern is right to challenge electoral votes

Rep. Kevin Hern was right to object to counting the Electoral College votes of states that failed to follow their own election laws.

As he says, it's not about supporting President Donald Trump but rather the "sanctity" — a very appropriate choice of words — of America's electoral process.

At stake is the future of our country and all citizens, regardless of political persuasion.

Joe Biden’s camp and the media first insisted that there was no election fraud.

Then the torrent of sworn affidavits and caught-on-camera stuffing of ballot boxes forced them to backpedal and say, well, the fraud wasn’t widespread.

That’s a misleading qualifier. What matters is whether the fraud was sufficient to tilt the election.

It clearly could have been.

Numerous statistical analyses indicate that Biden’s victory was astronomically less likely than winning the El Gordo lottery. Yet courts at every level have fearfully averted their eyes.

Shame on them.