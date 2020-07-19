I have been following the calls for renaming the mascots of many schools and sports teams both locally and around the U.S.
I am reminded of May 2005 when my husband, then-president of Northeastern State University, Dr. Larry Williams, announced his intent to examine the use of the Redmen mascot.
After many months of listening, the decision was made to choose a more inclusive name, RiverHawks.
Tahlequah was known for its beautiful Illinois River, and the hawk was a mighty symbol of power in nature.
My husband was thanked, congratulated, chastised and even cursed for this decision.
In fact, one day a pickup load of black-clad masked men drove through our driveway with skull flags waving threateningly at our family.
But Larry was steadfast in his belief that the new name was more representative of what NSU stood for and wanted to be known for.
It's been almost 14 years since that change occurred.
Curiously, the alumni were the most vocal opponents for change. Most NSU students at the time embraced the change as progress.
Those months during the change and immediately following were the most stressful of our 41 years of higher education. But I believe they promoted change and growth like no other one thing in NSU's history.
Today I am so proud to have been a part of that growth. I encourage everyone grappling with these problems.
I know it is emotionally difficult because I've been there!
