When I was growing up in Tulsa, I attended Osage elementary school at 325 W. Fairview Ave. Every day when I crossed west Edison Street on my way to or from school, I would see a street maintenance hole cover in the middle of the street.
It was engraved with an inscription and map depicting the Osage, Creek and Cherokee tribes coming together in that spot.
With the construction of the inner dispersal loop, my neighborhood was acquired by the state and demolished. The Edison Street hill was leveled and there was no longer a need for that street hole cover.
I always wondered what became of it. Such a great artifact. I hope someone saw the value in it and put it in storage somewhere. If anybody has any knowledge of its fate, I would love to know about it.
Suzanne Rausch, Tulsa
