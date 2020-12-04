Letter to the Editor: Relying on spellchecker causing grammar problems

Twenty years ago when I corrected freshman compositions, I refused to, when I took pen in hand, waste my limited time rejoining infinitives.

Instead, I found myself marking “alot" of spelling errors. Finally, it dawned on me that those with no computer didn’t have no way to spellcheck their work.

Those who did have computers wrote “it’s” when they meant “its.” Some people even had trouble with “use” and “used.”

Take this sentence: “But passive voice should be use in the description of passive situations …”

This fella was relying on his spellcheck but ol' mister spellcheck will OK any word that is a word. He might have just forgot to personally check his work, or should it be he “forgot to check his work personally”?

I like to personally split infinitives. Oh, oh, I just misplaced a modifier and split an infinitive.

Editor's Note: Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus at Northeastern State University.

