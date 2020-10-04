 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Regalado criticism is whiny, left-wing activism

Letter to the Editor: Regalado criticism is whiny, left-wing activism

{{featured_button_text}}
Inhofe Sheriff

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (center) visits with Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado (left) and some of his deputies during an August tour of the state collecting stories about the “good things” Oklahoma officers do so he can take them back to Washington.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

I read an article on Tulsa  County Sheriff Vic Regalado’s public support in Sen. Jim Inhofe's reelection run ("Sheriff Regalado's appearance in Inhofe ad raises eyebrows," Sept. 27).

What a coward's way to attack Republicans campaigning. The story had no merit and came off as whiny snowflakes crying.

This is a conservative town, and all the left-wing activists working at the Tulsa World cannot say a encouraging word about the president or any Republican for that matter.

The Tulsa World is not reporting the news but instead are giving left-wing commentary.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News