Letter to the Editor: Regalado criticism is whiny, left-wing activism

I read an article on Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado’s public support in Sen. Jim Inhofe's reelection run ("Sheriff Regalado's appearance in Inhofe ad raises eyebrows," Sept. 27).

What a coward's way to attack Republicans campaigning. The story had no merit and came off as whiny snowflakes crying.

This is a conservative town, and all the left-wing activists working at the Tulsa World cannot say a encouraging word about the president or any Republican for that matter.

The Tulsa World is not reporting the news but instead are giving left-wing commentary.

