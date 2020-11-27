Letter to the Editor: Recognizing life's luxuries

I am thankful for the food that nourishes me to fight every day to bring out the best of me.
I am thankful for my school because it teaches me to be successful in life and plants the seeds of knowledge and understanding.
I am thankful for the life that I am living. I may not be rich, but I have the luxuries learning, going to school and a loving family.
