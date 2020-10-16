Letter to the Editor: Recognizing International Newspaper Carrier Day

International Newspaper Carrier Day was Saturday (Oct. 10). I don’t know Ed Weaver and would not recognize him if he rang my doorbell.

But, each day, in the dark of the early morning, he stops by my house in rural Claremore long enough to drop my Tulsa World on the front walk.

Thanks, Ed Weaver and the Tulsa World, for getting my day off to a good start.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.