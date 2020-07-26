There are many reasons to vote against President Donald Trump and many Republican politicians.
Trump, with the help of a Republican Congress, spent the first years of his presidency gutting budgets and justifying tax cuts.
One review shows the top 400 taxpayers pay only 23% taxes while the bottom income earners pay 23.9%.
Some analysts argue that tax cuts for the rich are not justified while others contend the rich pay more taxes so they should get the lion's share of tax cuts.
The deaths from COVID-19 is now over 45,000 and cases are still increasing rapidly. Trump, Congress and government officials should never have allowed the death rate to get this high.
Trump and officials should have been preparing before and when this virus started. They had adequate warning and have not followed through since the problem has gotten worse.
Trump said the virus "is going away," and 99% of cases "are totally harmless." This is stupid and incompetent, but I assume many Republican Congress members and Trump voters agree with him.
Failure to act on the Russian bounty is another reason to not vote for Trump. Trump claims he has no knowledge of this. He evidently doesn't read his daily brief or listen to his advisers.
Trump's attitude and racial intolerance toward minorities and encouraging his base in racial hatred is cruel and intolerable.
The Republican politicians going along with Trump is unacceptable.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video