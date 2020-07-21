I do not think either candidate running for president is a man of virtue.
However, I am voting for Donald Trump, not because of his virtue, if he has any, but for a simple reason. I do not like the direction my country has been taking lately.
The burning of businesses, the unlawful destruction of statues, governors imposing harsh lock downs and government tracking citizens who contract a virus.
For the past few months, it feels like the country is headed to become more and more like China. Are we to expect this to become the new normal?
I do not want to wake up one day and find myself living without freedom or order.
The two parties have disappointed me. Who will defend freedom and order?
Faced with a terrible choice between Joe Biden and Trump, I honestly think Trump has done more to speak out against the violence and the government overreach than Biden.
Alessandro Calderoni, Muskogee
