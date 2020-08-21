Mailboxes

Mailboxes in front of the United States Post Office at 14th and Terrace Dr. in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 17, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Mail-in ballots by nature have a paper trail, are not highly susceptible to fraud and cannot be electronically hacked by Russia.

Whereas in-person voting usually involves computers somewhere in the loop, which by definition are hackable either by insiders or outside agents.

I suspect even Oklahoma’s voting machines could be hacked by an insider in such a manner that they could pass pre-election certification tests.

I submit that mail-in balloting is more secure than electronic.

So, if we discourage or eliminate mail-in voting, our election results are more susceptible to fraud and Russian hacking. That is exactly what President Donald Trump wants.

John Atherton, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Oklahoma's automated machines are for tallying the paper ballots. They are not connected to any web-based or internet connections, and every vote has a paper record. 

