Mail-in ballots by nature have a paper trail, are not highly susceptible to fraud and cannot be electronically hacked by Russia.
Whereas in-person voting usually involves computers somewhere in the loop, which by definition are hackable either by insiders or outside agents.
I suspect even Oklahoma’s voting machines could be hacked by an insider in such a manner that they could pass pre-election certification tests.
I submit that mail-in balloting is more secure than electronic.
So, if we discourage or eliminate mail-in voting, our election results are more susceptible to fraud and Russian hacking. That is exactly what President Donald Trump wants.
John Atherton, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Oklahoma's automated machines are for tallying the paper ballots. They are not connected to any web-based or internet connections, and every vote has a paper record.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video