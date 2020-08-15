The U.S. now leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
When this pandemic first started, the president said it was a Democratic hoax.
As the virus continued to spread, he said it would someday just disappear and go away.
This administration's mismanagement, missed opportunities and incompetence has helped fuel the coronavirus crisis.
We now see the real hoax:This president is fit to lead the country through this national emergency.
Hopefully after Nov. 3 this president will magically disappear and just go away.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video