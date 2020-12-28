 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Readers are delighting in the Tulsa World food reviews from James D. Watts

Thank you for keeping writer James D. Watts busy writing for the Tulsa World in this Year of COVID-19.

He has successfully transferred his review skills from performances to food, and we readers could not be more delighted.

He details the tasting and dining experience so perfectly.

Watts will bring to your attention works of art created on stage or in a kitchen and encourage you to appreciate it virtually or in-person, when in-person becomes possible again.

Jan Eckardt Butler, Tulsa

