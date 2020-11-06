Letter to the Editor: Reaching natural herd immunity to COVID-19 will increase deaths

Oklahoma appears to be trying to obtain natural herd immunity by allowing COVID-19 to rage without restraint.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has stated he will not issue a statewide mask mandate or any other mitigation. He does not encourage or support local mitigation.

By default, natural herd immunity is our hope.

Trying to obtain natural herd immunity is accelerating increases in new infections. As a result, the state is frequently modifying the hospital surge plan to increase hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The state expects us to accept our high rates of new infections and deaths as long as hospital capacity exists.

The few maverick cities that have adopted mask mandates receive no support from the state. The maverick city of Tulsa is pleading for support from the state and from surrounding cities.

No support is coming.

Natural herd immunity efforts result in high rates of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

At a minimum, Oklahoma should fight COVID-19 with a statewide mask mandate.