Letter to the Editor: Racial injustice existed before the BLM movement

Does the statement "Black Lives Matter” mean that they are the only ones that do?

Does bringing attention to racial injustice and systemic racism in America create a divide in our country, or would the divide have to already exist in order to address it?

Statistically, within their lifetimes, Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white men.

A 2017 study showed that Black people who are fatally shot by the police are two times more likely to be unarmed than white people.

Does questioning why make one a conspiracy theorist?

Where does the conversation begin? When is the appropriate time?

I am challenging everyone who feels tired of hearing about race to imagine what it feels like to constantly have to talk about it in hopes of finally seeing justice.

