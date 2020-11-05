Letter to the Editor: QuikTrip needs to do its part to stop COVID-19 spread

I recently went to ONEOK Field for early voting, and about 95% of the voters were wearing masks.

After voting, I went to QuikTrip at 101st Street and Memorial Drive, and I was the only customer wearing a mask.

The next day, I went to the QuikTrip at 121st Street and Memorial Drive in Bixby. Again, customers were not wearing masks.

To my surprise, QuikTrip employees were not wearing masks either.

When I asked why the clerk wasn't wearing a mask, she said the company did not make employees do so because the store was in Bixby.

If this is truly QuikTrip's policy, I would encourage this Tulsa-based company to require employee masking no matter the location.

It might not solve the problem of the social Darwinists in the community who refuse to wear a mask. But at a minimum it would mitigate some COVID-19 transmission and set an appropriate example.

At a time when the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Tulsa hospital officials and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum are imploring Oklahomans to help lessen the viral spread, QuikTrip needs to do its part.