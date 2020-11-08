 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: QuikTrip health care venture

Letter to the Editor: QuikTrip health care venture

{{featured_button_text}}

I read that QuikTrip is entering into the health care arena via its MedWise Urgent Care and preventive health care facilities ("QuikTrip-supported urgent care clinic set to open early next year in Tulsa," Oct. 29).

I therefore presume they will halt its sales of tobacco and alcohol products.

Editor's Note: Lee E. Schoeffler, M.D., is a past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News