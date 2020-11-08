Letter to the Editor: QuikTrip health care venture

I read that QuikTrip is entering into the health care arena via its MedWise Urgent Care and preventive health care facilities ("QuikTrip-supported urgent care clinic set to open early next year in Tulsa," Oct. 29).
I therefore presume they will halt its sales of tobacco and alcohol products.
Editor's Note: Lee E. Schoeffler, M.D., is a past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.
