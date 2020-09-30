Letter to the Editor: Questions for Sen. Jim Inhofe

I have questions for my former senator, Jim Inhofe, seeing as how I’m not an Oklahoman anymore.

I was wondering, who is my new congressional representative, since it clearly isn’t him?

Do I just get to pick one from a state that accepts citizens who aren’t register Republicans? Or perhaps I’ve lost all rights to representation?

Maybe there’s an internment camp somewhere I should be prepared to move into? Should I prepare to be separated from my children and have them caged, since they’re now the children of non-citizens?

On the bright side, I assume I’m now exempt from Oklahoma state income tax, property taxes, sales taxes and vehicle registration.

Are there any other laws that I’m now exempt from? I’d like to enjoy ignoring them while awaiting my impending incarceration?

