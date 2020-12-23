Letter to the Editor: Questioning why Supreme Court rejected states' lawsuit

Tulsa World editorial board exposes extreme liberal bias in smackdown of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s decision to join the Texas lawsuit to block electoral votes from four swing states that voted for Joe Biden ("Tulsa World editorial: AG Hunter ought to drop move to throw out millions of votes in other states," Dec. 11).

Apparently, the Tulsa World agrees it is perfectly OK for a secretary of state to alter voting laws without seeking ratification of the state legislature.

The Tulsa World would have us believe it is not necessary to verify signatures on mail-in or absentee ballots and extend voting deadlines to favor a preferred candidate.

Oh, and it will not be necessary for the ballot to have a postmark. And while the illegitimate ballots are being counted, the poll watchers will not be allowed to watch.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit. There are millions of people like me who question why.