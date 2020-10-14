Letter to the Editor: Putting a Supreme Court nomination over economic stimulus

Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford have sided with the president in stating that a Supreme Court nomination is more important than COVID-19 stimulus up until Election Day.

How will this hasty, hypocritical appointment help an unemployed worker? Or a struggling business?

This is a blindly political move that will cause even more pain and suffering for Americans dealing with this pandemic.

I hope this decision follows our senators for the rest of their lives, even beyond when they are inevitably voted out of office.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.