Unfortunately, there is nothing in the information sheets that come with the absentee ballot covering the issue of how much postage is required.
The Election Board official I spoke with indicated that they are considering addressing this question with the November ballots.
The postage required for the upcoming Aug. 25 election is 69 cents.
Apparently the post office has indicated that they will still deliver the ballots with only a single first-class stamp.
But with the current problems the post office is experiencing, it probably would be wise to just put two first-class stamps on the envelope.
