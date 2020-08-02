The benefit of professional and college sports in the American culture is undeniable to some, but at what cost during this COVID-19 pandemic?
I believe they need to be put on hold until the pandemic is behind us. While other forms of entertainment like concerts, performing arts and movie releases have been put on hold, professional sports are attempting to ramp up again.
Major League Baseball has already had games cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Some NFL and NBA players are opting out of the season.
Players are seeing the big picture.
The NBA may have a plan that will work attempting to resume play with all players isolated in a bubble in Orlando.
I think they have the best chance of the major sports of limiting new cases, but let us get healthy as a country before resuming sports.
