Letter to the Editor: Protect urban wildlife spaces like Patterson park

I read with interest Michael Overall’s column about new development “transforming what used to be the rural outskirts of Tulsa into a relatively urbanized core of a growing metropolitan area.” ("Brookside 31 wouldn't be the first mixed-use development to reshape Tulsa's 'Restless Ribbon'," Aug. 31).
While more dense development is undoubtedly occurring in Tulsa, I recommend taking a cue from other urban centers that protect green space as high rises sprout in the city.
What would Manhattan be without Central Park?
Using a conservation easement to protect the 7.2-acre Patterson Estate would allow the family to benefit from substantial tax credits, perhaps as valuable as development rights, while keeping an open space in a rapidly developing area of Tulsa.
The Gathering Place is a park but filled with new plantings, trails and playground equipment.
The Patterson Estate could honor the conservationist interests of Mr. Patterson and protect the towering oaks, quiet lawns and the watershed by placing a conservation easement on the land, creating Patterson Park, protected to be enjoyed by Tulsa for generations.
