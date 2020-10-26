Letter to the editor: Prolife agenda defined

The letter to the editor of Oct 20, "Beyond abortion," contends that pro-life legislators in Oklahoma have a narrow focus on ending the right to choice, instead of improving the lives of children already born. A concern for improving those lives is certainly to be applauded.

But what about the estimated preborn children killed by legal abortion in the U.S. since 1973? They will not benefit from improving economic situations for their parents. They didn't have a chance to take a first breath or celebrate their first birthday.

Prolife advocates are striving to stop this terrible slaughter of innocent children, as well as the emotional pain of many women who have experienced abortion. They want to offer viable alternatives to women and emotional support to those, including fathers and family members, who have suffered from pain of losing a child to abortion.

It may seem like they have a narrow focus to some, but actually their focus is wide-ranging, and very urgent.

Elizabeth Betts, Tulsa

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.