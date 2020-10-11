Letter to the Editor: Problems with Sen. Lankford's reasoning about Supreme Court vote

Sen. James Lankford recently released a special edition of his "Lankford Letter" and tries to make a case for rushing an immediate vote on Amy Coney Barrett's lifelong appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The senator cites all kinds of historical precedents, none of them biding, and then proceeds to write another 15 paragraphs of cheerleading and batting down strawman arguments that have not been seriously made.

The problem is that the senator fails to address his own simple joint-statement made with Sen. Jim Inhofe in refusing a vote in 2016 on Judge Merrick Garland's nomination:

“We should continue the long-standing, election-year precedent and let Americans have a voice on the future direction of the court," as reported by the Tulsa World.

There were more than nine months left before the election. There are less than four weeks until the Nov. 3 election.

Why didn't Lankford address his own words in his newsletter? Why not let the people "have a voice in the future direction of the court?"

Does it bother the senator that if Barrett is confirmed that the majority of the Supreme Court will have been appointed by presidents who received a minority of the popular vote?