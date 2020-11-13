Letter to the Editor: Problems with Humana coverage

I was outraged by the letter "Pharmacy worries" (Nov. 8), which stated her concerns about Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma legislators turning over SoonerCare coverage to Humana.

In early September, my supplemental drug coverage was cancelled, and I wrongly asked Humana for service. However, I was also covered by CIGNA for scripts, duplicate service is not permitted by Medicare.

Later that month, I tried to cancel Humana coverage, but they persisted and sent drugs that totaled $536.14 — drugs I never ordered or received.

In mid-October, I visited Humana online to determine how it reached the drug charge. The reply: "An agent will contact you." I expected more from a company that claims to be "human."

