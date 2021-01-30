Letter to the Editor: Privatizing Medicare no likely to help Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has decided to privatize Medicaid because it will supposedly shift the risk to the insurance company away from the state.

I assure you that the private health insurers are very good at mitigating their own risk and shifting it over to patients, providers, and hospitals.

If you need evidence, just look up the stock price of corporations like UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Humana, and Anthem.

As an example, UnitedHealthcare stock sold for about $25 per share in 2009. Now it is $350 per share.

That is an increase of 1300%! These companies are making money hand over fist.

A significant source of their increased income it the Affordable Care Act. Another is their management of Medicaid for individual states.

The present reimbursement rates for Oklahoma Medicaid are barely acceptable.

If they decrease by any amount, I would expect a large number of providers to withdraw from their contract with Medicaid.

Funding health care has become a tremendous burden for every state. Solutions are needed, however, privatizing Medicaid is unlikely to be the answer for the state of Oklahoma.