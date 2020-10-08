 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Presidential term established by law

Letter to the Editor: Presidential term established by law

{{featured_button_text}}
constitution

A painting by Howard Chandler Christy on display in the U.S. Capitol depicts George Washington presiding at the signing of the Constitution of the United States in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1787.

 Library of Congress, COURTESY

Regardless of what President Donald Trump says or what illogical legal excuse Attorney General William Barr comes up with, the U.S. Constitution says the president's term ends every four years on Jan. 20.

That will give plenty of time to count ballots from Election Day to Jan. 20 when the next president will be sworn in. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News