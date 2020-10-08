Letter to the Editor: Presidential term established by law

Regardless of what President Donald Trump says or what illogical legal excuse Attorney General William Barr comes up with, the U.S. Constitution says the president's term ends every four years on Jan. 20.
That will give plenty of time to count ballots from Election Day to Jan. 20 when the next president will be sworn in.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!