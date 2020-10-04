 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Presidential debates need new format

Letter to the Editor: Presidential debates need new format

{{featured_button_text}}
APTOPIX Election 2020 Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden appear during the first presidential debate Tuesday at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.

 Julio Cortez, Associated Press

I would like to see the idiots who agreed on the format for Tuesday's so-called debate.

With 11 minutes of free-for-all in every 15minutes, it was chaos.

I was unable to understand much of what was said when two and sometimes three people were speaking at once.

I hope the format for the next presidential and vice presidential debates will actually use formal debate rules.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News