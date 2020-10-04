Letter to the Editor: Presidential debates need new format

I would like to see the idiots who agreed on the format for Tuesday's so-called debate.

With 11 minutes of free-for-all in every 15minutes, it was chaos.

I was unable to understand much of what was said when two and sometimes three people were speaking at once.

I hope the format for the next presidential and vice presidential debates will actually use formal debate rules.

