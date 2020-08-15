When deciding who to vote for in November, consider:
A vote for President Donald Trump is a vote for freedom and prosperity. A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for government control and poverty.
A vote for Trump is a vote for a free market economy. A vote for Biden is a vote for socialism, Marxism and communism.
A vote for Trump is a vote for law and order. A vote for Biden is a vote for defunding police, rioting, looting and violence.
A vote for Trump is a vote for controlled legal immigration. A vote for Biden is a vote for open borders, where terrorists and gang members could infiltrate the country.
A vote for Trump is a vote for lower taxes. A vote for Biden is a vote for much higher taxes.
A vote for Trump is a vote for the oil industry and a vibrant Oklahoma economy. A vote for Biden is a vote for the end of the oil industry and a dead Oklahoma economy.
A vote for Trump is a vote for a strong military. A vote for Biden is a vote for a weakened national defense.
A vote for Trump is a vote for the Second Amendment. A vote for Biden is a vote for strict gun control laws and possible confiscation of weapons.
Trump is not perfect but is much better than the alternative. Joe Biden does not have the mental acuity that the job requires. Trump is easily the best alternative.
