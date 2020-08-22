It is clear that our two lackey GOP congressmen for the Tulsa area, lackeys to President Donald Trump, will do absolutely nothing about the obstruction of the U.S. Postal Service to handle our absentee votes.
Our First Amendment right, which millions died for, is being violated.
Trump and his GOP bundler-turned-postmaster general are disestablishing the Postal Service that our constitution guarantees.
Call media, politicians and even your local post office. This thug president is desperate to turn around his polling misfortunes.
He's desperate enough to destroy our voting access just to create the problems he says exist.
And you might even want to walk your ballot into the election office to be sure. We cannot trust conservatives with our rights.
Brian Eckberg, Tulsa
Editor's note: Article I, section 8, clause 7 of the Constitution states Congress can "establish Post Offices and Post Roads." The Post Office has the authority to designate mail routes.
