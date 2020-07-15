The July 7 editorial cartoon showed a picture of the four presidents sculpted on the face of Mount Rushmore rolling their eyes at the speech given by President Donald Trump.
In actuality, I would imagine they would be thankful for somebody finally standing up and coming to their defense.
Every one of those four were incredible men who helped make America the best country in the world.
Yet in today's upside down world, their statues are being defaced and even torn down by lawless mobs who are completely ignorant of this country's history.
Do they realize that before the 1776 American Revolution there was not a single democratic country in the entire world?
Or that without George Washington there might not be a United States at all?
Or that Thomas Jefferson helped set up a government that would eventually end slavery and give equal rights for all?
Abraham Lincoln gave his very life for our freedom.
We must quit judging our leaders from history through the eyes of modern-day life and start appreciating them for the great country we have because of them.
