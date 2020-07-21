In risky bid, Trump stokes racial rancor to motivate voters

President Donald Trump speaks during a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

During the past three years, I have often wondered how President Donald Trump and his administration would handle a nationwide crisis where American lives are at stake. 

From what we have experienced so far with COVID-19, the answer is incompetently. 

The resulting chaos we are seeing across the nation is the result of an absence of a unified plan, based on medical experts, an unimpeded U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, inability to coordinate resources, misinformation, blatant lies and denial of the problem.

Winifred D. Asher, Owasso

