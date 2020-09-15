Letter to the Editor: President Trump seeking an authoritarian government

A former consultant for the Republican Party, Thomas Thompson, recently wrote that President (Donald) Trump lost the battle for the Republican Party's soul long ago and that the logical conclusion was that over the past 50 years, the Republican Party has become a natural producer of the seeds for race-baiting and anger that now dominates the party and divides the country.
Never have we had a leader of our country who lies without shame, blames everyone but himself for shortcomings and has no ability to resolve problems and crisis of our government. His interests revolve around his personal financial status and his re-election.
His high regard for Russian President Vladimir Putin is apparent in everything he does, and he would like to change our democracy into an authoritarian government, where he doesn't have to bother with votes from the House and Senate.
This would continue the activities he is already practicing. One more term in office and he will see his wishes come true because he would ban any opposition to his erratic behavior.
Those who criticize him would be subject to punishment.
It is surprising that we have well-educated, successful grown men and women in the Republican Party who are afraid to stand up and protect the U.S. Constitution. Instead they hover around Trump like serfs and wait for his majesty to speak.
We are all in danger of total upheaval without an intelligent, knowledgeable person in the highest office in the land. Go vote in November.
Mary Thetford, Tulsa
