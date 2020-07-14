Have President Donald Trump supporters had enough lying, whining and dying yet?
You can thank Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Republican Party of greed for the most unfit president.
While Trump is spewing his division and hate at his super-spreader rallies, Americans are dying.
Trump and the Republican Party have disgraced and shamed our country. He is not liked, admired, respected or welcomed by any of our allies.
President Barack Obama was liked, admired, respected and welcomed worldwide.
Shirley Thompson, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video