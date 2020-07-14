Trump, top officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. For the past three years, the administration has careered between President Donald Trump's attempts to curry favor and friendship with Vladimir Putin and longstanding deep-seated concerns about Putin's intentions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

Have President Donald Trump supporters had enough lying, whining and dying yet?

You can thank Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Republican Party of greed for the most unfit president.

While Trump is spewing his division and hate at his super-spreader rallies, Americans are dying.

Trump and the Republican Party have disgraced and shamed our country. He is not liked, admired, respected or welcomed by any of our allies.

President Barack Obama was liked, admired, respected and welcomed worldwide. 

Shirley Thompson, Tulsa

