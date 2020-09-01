Letter to the Editor: President Trump not politicizing the Postal Service

A World editorial appeared on Aug. 27 headlined “Don’t politicize the U.S. Postal Service.”
But the article and adjacent letter to the editor proceed to politicize issues with mail delivery totally by saying in as many ways as possible, you guessed it, it is President Donald Trump’s fault.
I listened to the Senate testimony of Postmaster General Dejoy. The World editorial ignored Dejoy’s remarks because it did not fit the narrative.
Dejoy testified that because of COVID-10, on some days up to 40% of Postal Service employees did not appear at work, resulting in a significant delay in mail deliveries.
He pledged to ensure every ballot mailed for the November election would be delivered. Of course if you mail it the day before the election, it is folly to expect it to arrive the next day.
Dejoy stated over 2 billion pieces of first-class mail are delivered around Christmas. This suggests that delivering 150 million ballots should be straightforward.
Despite the COVID-19 impact, the Post Office has ample funds to fulfill its mission throughout 2020.
I also found out that Post Office mailboxes are moved to improve efficiency and have been moved previously immediately before a presidential election.
Unfortunately, for people who do not have a mailbox at their residence, it is not financially feasible to put one on every street corner.
Which and how many mailboxes actually disappeared “before our eyes” and where to? Who is really politicizing the postal service?
Albert Reynolds, Tulsa
