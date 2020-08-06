Democrat candidate Joe Biden has stated he will reinstate many of the rules and regulations that President Donald Trump has eliminated.
Is that what we want for our future? Do we want the country run by politicos or by a businessman who knows how to run a big operation?
Elimination of these rules and many other steps the president has taken has resulted in the strongest country in the world.
Before the pandemic, the stock market was at record highs. We had low unemployment, big increases in industrial growth, reduction of illegal immigration and reduction in unfair tariffs on U.S. goods.
Trump insisted other countries pay their fair share of worldwide programs.
These are just a few of the accomplishments of a president who runs the country like a business.
Let's not go backward.
Bill Payne, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video