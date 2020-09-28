Letter to the Editor: President Trump is planning to cheat in the electin

On Sept. 23, President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election.
Trump said the only outcome he would accept is “throwing out the ballots,” whereupon the state legislatures, dominated by Republicans in battleground states, would choose the slates of Electoral College electors, who in turn would elect him to a second term.
Thus, the will of the people, expressed through their ballots, would be ignored as groups of Trump sycophants essentially hijacked an election he could not win legitimately.
Trump continued: “There would be no transition of power. It would just be a continuation.”
Trump was not joking. He has no sense of humor.
He was saying out loud the scheme he and his unprincipled cronies have cooked up because he recognizes that his disastrous mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and its deleterious effects on the economy have likely put legitimate electoral victory out of reach.
Trump is a cheat.
He cheats at golf. He cheats on his wives. He cheats construction workers and lending institutions. He cheated students enrolled at Trump University.
Attorney Michael Cohen testified that Trump cheats on his taxes.
Since he is likely to face criminal indictment in New York when he leaves office, Trump has strong motivation to cheat in this election.
Therefore, it is incumbent upon us all not to cower in a corner but to speak out against this clear threat to our democratic republic.
Frank Jones, Tulsa
Editor's note: When President Donald Trump was asked about possible interferences that could happen in the election, he said, "Get rid of the ballots, you’ll have a very transfer — you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation."
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!