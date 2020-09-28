Letter to the Editor: President Trump is planning to cheat in the electin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 23, President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election.

Trump said the only outcome he would accept is “throwing out the ballots,” whereupon the state legislatures, dominated by Republicans in battleground states, would choose the slates of Electoral College electors, who in turn would elect him to a second term.

Thus, the will of the people, expressed through their ballots, would be ignored as groups of Trump sycophants essentially hijacked an election he could not win legitimately.

Trump continued: “There would be no transition of power. It would just be a continuation.”

Trump was not joking. He has no sense of humor.

He was saying out loud the scheme he and his unprincipled cronies have cooked up because he recognizes that his disastrous mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and its deleterious effects on the economy have likely put legitimate electoral victory out of reach.

Trump is a cheat.

He cheats at golf. He cheats on his wives. He cheats construction workers and lending institutions. He cheated students enrolled at Trump University.