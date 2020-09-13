Letter to the Editor: President Trump is a nobody

About two weeks ago I called Sen. James Lankford’s office to air my concerns about the Postal Service because I had a couple complaints regarding medical and personal items.
The young man answering the phone was very polite and interested, which I appreciate.
Since then, Lankford stated that the U.S. Post Office was heavily affected by the COVID-19 virus.
I guess he means workers not being able to come to work.
So, why would the postmaster general get rid of and dismantle the sorting machines that literally do tons of work?
They sort hundreds of thousands of letters in just one hour. How is shutting down machines that do a whole lot of work a good response?
Our current postmaster has no qualifications for the job, other than giving millions of dollars to President Donald Trump.
Again, Trump has put a person into a position of power and influence who will do anything to please him and to make sure he doesn’t look bad.
When will this stop? Why would anyone support this president?
He is not a Republican; he is not a Democrat. He is a nobody.
He’s the big city slicker, con artist, cheat, sour-mouthed playboy with lots of money, which apparently really impresses a lot of people.
When I saw him mock a person with disabilities —we’ve all seen the tape — I knew what kind of person he was. Not very impressive.
Mary N. Hurst, Tulsa
