Letter to the Editor: President Trump has clear low regard for people of color

Our president has long been on record proposing either the elimination of Medicare or at least making serious cuts in funding a program deemed by the elderly to be absolutely vital to their survival.
The border wall, the seeming permanent separation of children from their parents applying for asylum at the border, the paucity of help given to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria had devastated the island, the president's subsequent misguided offer to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland and his disdain for the Black Lives Matter movement, all clearly mark President Donald Trump's low regard for people of color.
The preponderance of Americans dying from COVID-19 belong to one or both of two groups: the elderly and people of color, many with obvious good reasons to oppose Trump's re-election!
No coincidence given worldwide recognition of Trump's unforgivable mishandling of the pandemic.
