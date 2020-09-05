Letter to the Editor: President Obama's record

I will respond to "Democrat Failures" (Sept. 2), which stated that “Democrats even controlled both houses of Congress and the White House under President Obama for a while and accomplished nothing.”
The Obama administration controlled both houses for a total of four months, and it was during that very small window of time that "Obamacare" was passed.
Problem fixed and a major win.
