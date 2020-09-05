 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: President Obama's record

Barack Obama

Barack Obama spent his freshman and sophomore years at Occidental College in Los Angeles before transferring. In 1983, he graduated from Columbia University in New York City with a political science degree. From there, he went to Harvard for law school, where he was the editor of the Harvard Law Review; he graduated in 1991.

I will respond to "Democrat Failures" (Sept. 2), which stated that “Democrats even controlled both houses of Congress and the White House under President Obama for a while and accomplished nothing.”

The Obama administration controlled both houses for a total of four months, and it was during that very small window of time that "Obamacare" was passed.

Problem fixed and a major win.

