 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: President not taking responsibility

Letter to the Editor: President not taking responsibility

{{featured_button_text}}
AP PHOTOS: Down the home stretch, the 2020 vote in images

President Donald Trump throws a hat to supporters as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Altoona-Blair County Airport, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Martinsburg, Pa.

 Alex Brandon

I gave up trying to understand why people love the guy in the White House, especially considering the year we are living through.

All of which is happening under his watch, to which he says he does not take responsibility and, instead, blames others.

I have yet to hear anything resembling his plans or policies for the next four years.

The only good thing I can say about this year is I'm getting pandemic projects done around the house.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden

I think Trump panicked and froze under pressure of the pandemic. Instead of being a manager of experts, he interfered with our medical response. When Trump didn’t strongly endorse medical advice, the virus got a head start spreading through our population. He may have personally increased the spread of it through the government as well. In other words, he made it worse!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News