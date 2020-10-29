Letter to the Editor: President not taking responsibility

I gave up trying to understand why people love the guy in the White House, especially considering the year we are living through.
All of which is happening under his watch, to which he says he does not take responsibility and, instead, blames others.
I have yet to hear anything resembling his plans or policies for the next four years.
The only good thing I can say about this year is I'm getting pandemic projects done around the house.
