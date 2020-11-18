Letter to the Editor: President not elected until electors vote

If I understand the U.S. voting process, when voters go to the polls to elect a president they are actually voting for a group of electors who meet later and vote to elect the president.

I don't know how obligated these electors are to vote for the candidate the public selected for them, but officially Joe Biden will not be elected president until the electors meet.

Until then, Biden is the presumed winner.

Bill Strader, Sperry

Editor's Note: In 33 states, laws penalize rogue electors. Oklahoma can penalize a faithless elector with a $1,000 fine. No such violation has occurred in state history. Deadline for elector votes is Dec. 23 with Congress counting those votes on Jan. 6.

