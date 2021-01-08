Letter to the Editor: President must go

In regards to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I believe strongly that the president should be released of his power immediately.

Forget impeachment. Just strip him of authority.

If the gang that ran up the Capitol steps has been Black, they would have been gunned down.

I am pleasantly surprised the Vice President Mike Pence and Sens. Mitch McConnell and James Lankford stood up to and against our current president.

He must go now.

