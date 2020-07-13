In a letter to the editor entitled “Unlike Obama, Trump doesn't give away the store” (June 30), reasons are presented why President Donald Trump is less popular than former President Barack Obama.
Part of the argument has to do with the cost savings involving the United Nations, NATO and bringing troops home from Europe.
The U.S. expense to the U.N. is $1.2 billion annually, and for NATO it is less than $7 billion. Foreign military bases around the world costs around $24.4 billion a year.
Compare this to the $2 trillion in tax cuts at the end of 2018 that primarily benefited people like Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for her 10 yachts and others who have private jets and extravagances.
A trillion is 1,000 billion.
Part of being the leader of the free world involves our giving a great deal of money to Europe to keep it from being under Russian domination.
Do people think that the Marshall Plan, which kept Europe from going communist after the war, was a quid pro quo or an even-share deal?
Trump’s actions against NATO, the U.N., and taking our troops out of Germany are right off of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wish list.
This is the same Putin who seized the Crimea from Ukraine and whose country is sending money to the Taliban as bounties to kill American soldiers.
Trump is doing everything he can to help the Russians. That does not set well with people like me.
John L. Harlan, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO