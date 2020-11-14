Letter to the Editor: President Donald Trump destroying faith in election process

I have heard Republicans state that Democrats did it first.

In 2016, the day after the election, Hillary Clinton went on stage and conceded to President Donald Trump. President Barack Obama started helping the Trump transition team.

A Nov. 9 Tulsa World story, "The strategy behind Trump's fraud claims," gave an excellent analysis of why Trump refuses to accept he lost.

But why Republican senators continue to show a total lack of spine when Trump denigrates and tries to destroy faith in the election process really bothers me.

It seems as if Trump and some of his loyalists are willing to destroy the Republican Party to get his way.

That it took four days before any network called it for Joe Biden, and even Fox News declared that Biden won, but still Trump refuses to admit he lost.

My worry is that the judges that Trump has appointed will just ignore laws and present the election to Trump. That would quite likely destroy the country.