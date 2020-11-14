Letter to the Editor: Predictions about election coming true

Sometime back as a Republican, I made four predictions on the 2020 presidential election.

First: Oklahoma would vote red.

Second: President Donald Trump would lose because of his cavalier attitude toward COVID-19.

Third: Trump would legally contest the election result.

Fourth: Trump would have to be escorted from the White House by federal marshals after the inauguration because he would refuse to leave.

The first two came true. Whether Trump lost due to the pandemic is debatable.

One must also consider if his loss might be partially due to his personality and behavior.

The third prediction came true even before the ballots were counted.

The fourth prediction stands, based on the White House’s failure to concede its loss and contribute to a peaceful transition to the new administration. I hope it’s not correct, too.

