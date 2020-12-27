Letter to the Editor: Praying for good, no matter the political persuasion

Brothers and sisters, this is our winter of discontent. We've had to face just about every kind of disaster short of nuclear war.

But we should be thankful for the good things happening in our society. Believe it or not, I've lost 13 pounds since February.

Our politics have been a bummer. Democrat or Republican, everyone comes away a little dissatisfied.

Our Republicans are watching and waiting for the Democrats to build a corral on Pennsylvania Avenue for their unicorns.

Our Democrats are hoping we can ferret out all the entrenched Republicans in the government and replace them with good, God-fearing Democrats.

But, whatever our political persuasion, let us pray to our God that those in office exercise good judgment and prudence. May the almighty guide, guard and protect this nation and its leaders, regardless of their politics.

