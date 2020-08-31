Letter to the Editor: Postal Service plagued with problems

Recent experiences with the U.S. Postal Services prompted me to write my first letter to the editor.
On Aug. 10, I mailed a priority envelope with tracking to a town in Arizona from Oklahoma.
As of Aug. 24, it has still not been delivered.
I sent an email to the postmaster in the Arizona town I was mailing it to, but it is still stuck somewhere in Oklahoma.
The tracking status says the package is "moving within the USPS network and is on track to be delivered to its final destination. It is currently in transit to the next facility."
This message has not changed since Aug. 14.
I have experienced at least 10-day delays for other priority mail on different occasions in the past.
It also took over three weeks to get a certified letter sent from our office delivered a few months ago.
My point is if the Postal Service cannot get a certified or priority envelope (that should take 3-4 days) delivered in a timely manner, how do they expect to deliver thousands and thousands of ballots in time to be counted for the upcoming presidential elections.
The Postal Service has been delivering mail longer than any service, and it is the worst at what it does.
Something needs to be done to correct the internal issues.
Cheryl Pitcock, Tulsa
