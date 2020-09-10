 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Poor top leadership

The White House dismantled the federal pandemic task force and waffled in its leadership to respond to COVID-19.

Is it any surprise that the U.S. has a disproportionately high death rate?

Poor leadership at the top has also led to many instabilities for businesses and the environment alike.

Editor's note: In 2018, then-National Security Adviser Richard Bolton disbanded the National Security Council's Global Health Security and Biodefense unit. Several of its members joined other NSC offices. The White House currently has a COVID-19 response task force.

